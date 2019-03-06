Temporary traffic lights for FOUR weeks as essential gas works take place

The north of England’s gas distributer, Northern Gas Networks (NGN), is investing to upgrade the gas distribution network in Ackworth Road, Featherstone.

The project is part of NGN’s ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and involves replacing 1km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers for years to come.

In order for the first phase of the work to be carried out safely and efficiently it is necessary to install two-way temporary traffic lights on Ackworth Road between the junction of Went Lane down to the junction of Westwinds from tomorrow, March 7, for four weeks.

The lights will be manually operated between 7am and 7pm to help to manage traffic flow.

All works have been carefully planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council to minimise the disruption caused.

Russell Kaye, Business Lead for East Riding at Northern Gas Networks said: “We would like to thank all our customers for their patience while we complete these essential works. We advise anyone travelling through the area to allow extra time for their journey during the next four weeks and we are sorry for the inconvenience the works will cause’’.

For further information about the project please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999. This line is in operation 24-hours a day, seven days a week.