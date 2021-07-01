These are the mobile speed camera locations across the Wakefield district next week

These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

West Yorkshire Police say their vehicles can be in place at any time of day, 7 days a week, and are "highly visible and do not operate covertly".

These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.

**Photos are for illustrative purposes and do not represent exact locations.**

A642 Northfield Lane, Horbury - between Cluntergate and M1 bridge.

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road.

B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road.

A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane.

B6475 Thornes Road, Wakefield - between Denby Dale Road and Gill Sike Road.

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Common Side Lane and 202m East of Hillcrest Avenue (30 MPH Signs).