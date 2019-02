A main route into Wakefield is partially blocked this morning after an accident which is causing three miles of tailbacks.

The delays are being reported on Doncaster Road, close to the junction with Hell Lane at Heath Common.

Doncaster Road

Traffic is being reported to be at a standstill in both directions, with cars waiting almost back to Wakefield city centre.

The accident, involving multiple vehicles was first reported just after 7.30am.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the road if possible.