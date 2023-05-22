Traffic and Travel: Delays of more than 30 minutes on M62 after earlier disruption
Drivers are facing delays of more than 30 minutes on the M62 after earlier disruption at J27.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:16 BST
There are long delays due to earlier stalled lorry on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome) with congestion to J29 (M1 Lofthouse interchange).
Travel time is around 35 minutes. All lanes have been re-opened.
The incident was first reported just after 5am this morning (Monday).