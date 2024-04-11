Traffic disruptions announced as Northern Gas carry out essential upgrade work in Castleford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work, which is planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council and involves replacing ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes, began last week (April 2) and is expected to take approximately 14 weeks to complete.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures have been put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are temporary traffic lights on Barnsdale Road for approximately nine weeks.

There are road disruptions across Castleford as Northern Gas carry out essential work.

These will move along in sections, starting at the Castleford Car Centre near Allerton Bywater and will head towards and finish at Bridge Street roundabout.

Advance warning signs have been displayed prior to works starting.