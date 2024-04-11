Traffic disruptions announced as Northern Gas carry out essential upgrade work in Castleford
The work, which is planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council and involves replacing ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes, began last week (April 2) and is expected to take approximately 14 weeks to complete.
So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures have been put in place.
There are temporary traffic lights on Barnsdale Road for approximately nine weeks.
These will move along in sections, starting at the Castleford Car Centre near Allerton Bywater and will head towards and finish at Bridge Street roundabout.
Advance warning signs have been displayed prior to works starting.
Craig Skinner, Central Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Castleford.