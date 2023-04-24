Traffic stopped on M62 at Ferrybridge after crash
Traffic has been stopped on the M62 at Ferrybridge after reports of a vehicle hitting a bridge.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
The crash happened shortly before 10.20am today on the westbound carriageway at junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services.
Lanes have been closed as police and highways officers deal with the crash.
The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on M62 Westbound at J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services).
"Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around ten minutes.”