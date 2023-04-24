The crash happened shortly before 10.20am today on the westbound carriageway at junction 33 for Ferrybridge Services.

Lanes have been closed as police and highways officers deal with the crash.

The AA said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to bridge struck by vehicle on M62 Westbound at J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services).

"Lane one (of three) remains closed after traffic was stopped for around ten minutes.”