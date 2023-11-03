News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Traffic & Travel: All lanes of M62 now open after collision between J22 and J23

All lanes of the M62 are now reopen after two lanes were closed following incidents that have closed two lanes.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 12:20 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lanes two and three were closed eastbound due to two collisions between Junction 22 and Junction 23.

National Highways shared: “All lanes have re-opened on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Saddleworth) and J23 (#Huddersfield) following a collision.

“Delays remain however, should start to ease soon. Please still allow extra journey time.

“Thank you for your patience, have a safe onward journey.”

Related topics:TrafficM62