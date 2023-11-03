Traffic & Travel: All lanes of M62 now open after collision between J22 and J23
All lanes of the M62 are now reopen after two lanes were closed following incidents that have closed two lanes.
Lanes two and three were closed eastbound due to two collisions between Junction 22 and Junction 23.
National Highways shared: “All lanes have re-opened on the #M62 eastbound between J22 (#Saddleworth) and J23 (#Huddersfield) following a collision.
“Delays remain however, should start to ease soon. Please still allow extra journey time.
“Thank you for your patience, have a safe onward journey.”