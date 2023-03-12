Train operator Northern wins big at the annual Transport Ticketing Awards

Northern was highly commended in the “ticketing enabler of the year” category at the eleventh annual Transport Ticketing Awards – a scheme that celebrates smart ticketing across the UK.

The train operator is the second largest in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

The winning system that Northern has deployed works with four different suppliers and brings previously standalone systems into one handheld device.

Adrian Higgs, Ian Borthwick, Nick Laycock & Jason Wade representing Northern at the Transport Ticketing Awards.

It is already in-use by 1,500 colleagues on-board Northern’s 2,500 services per day and allows them to pass through the train more quickly, carry out their checks and process any travel incident reports much quicker.

This software is part of a package of measures introduced by Northern to help halve the level of ticketless travel on its services over the last four years.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The technology we’re using has everything our revenue protection team needs to be effective in their role - and the results are clear.

"Ticketless travel has been reduced from 10 per cent in 2019 to just under five per cent today.

“This switch to a streamlined digital solution also helps our journey towards a greener railway by reducing the amount of waste paper created by the old system.

“We’re really proud to have been recognised for this work, which is now available for other train operators to adopt if they wish.”

