Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the RMT Union will walk out tomorrow (Thursday) and Saturday, causing significant disruption to rail services across the country.

Operator Northern is urging people not to travel on these days, and warning that the action will also cause disruption on Friday and Sunday.

It said: “Due to industrial action, there will be very limited services running on the rail network.

The strikes will take place tomorrow and Saturday

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Only travel by rail if necessary and if you do travel, expect severe disruption and plan ahead. We advise customers to check their entire journey.

"We also expect disruption to services on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21, especially in the morning. Customers are urged to check before they travel on these days.”

TransPennine Express (TPE) is urging its customers to only make rail journeys if they are absolutely essential tomorrow and Saturday.

“The industrial action is set to cause significant disruption to rail services across the country and TPE will only be operating a small percentage of its usual timetable,” it said.

"Customers are advised that services will start later and finish earlier than usual and everyone should check their entire journey before travel, including times of first and last trains.”

Members of the RMT Union are striking in a dispute over job security, pay and working conditions.

The strikes will involve more than 40,000 workers across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies.