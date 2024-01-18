Train drivers’ union ASLEF Union has announced a series of walkouts which will hit Wakefield journeys.

Northern and TransPennine Express train operators will be impacted on Wednesday, January 31.

The strike action will affect several other train operators on different days between January 30 and February 5.

National Rail has urged passengers to check its website nearer the time for amended strike day timetables.