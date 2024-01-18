Train strikes: Wakefield rail services to be hit by fresh wave of ASLEF industrial action
Train drivers’ union ASLEF Union has announced a series of walkouts which will hit Wakefield journeys.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northern and TransPennine Express train operators will be impacted on Wednesday, January 31.
The strike action will affect several other train operators on different days between January 30 and February 5.
National Rail has urged passengers to check its website nearer the time for amended strike day timetables.
It says: “The train companies will be working out how this strike action will affect their services and will amend their timetables accordingly.”