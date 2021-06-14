Trains cancelled and diverted after tree becomes trapped in electric lines close to Wakefield station

Northern said that all lines between Adwick and Wakefield Westgate had been blocked as a result of the incident, which was first reported shortly after 10am.

Network Rail staff are on site, but disruption is expected to continue for several hours.

As a result, services in the area, including those passing through Leeds, Doncaster, Fitzwilliam and Adwick, are facing disruption.

Train services have been delayed, cancelled and diverted after a tree became caught in the overhead electric wires between Wakefield Westgate and South Elmsall stations.

All services through South Elmsall have been cancelled.

Rail replacement buses are also being used, though passengers are warned that these may extend journey times by up to one hour.

Services between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe, and between Sheffield and Adwick, are unaffected by the disruption.

In a post on its website, Northern said: "Services between Leeds and Sheffield via Moorthorpe are unaffected by this disruption.

"Customers at Doncaster for Leeds, can travel on Northern services to Swinton changing there for Leeds bound services.

"Northern tickets will be accepted on LNER services between Doncaster and York to help customers complete their journey.

"Journey times will be extended by up to 1 hour by road transport.

"For customers on station platforms, please listen for announcements or consult Customer Information Screens for up to date train running information."