Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David has almost 30 years’ experience in the industry, including holding senior IT roles at HSBC, working as a software developer at First Direct bank, and working as the Head of IT at the British Library and Chief Technology Officer at Anchor Trust.

He said: “I’ve been interested in the railway most of my life and I’m really excited to join Northern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

" I am looking forward to getting to know how the business works, to see what opportunities technology can bring to support colleagues and customers. I'm also looking forward to getting into the industry and seeing what my experience in leading technology can bring to it."