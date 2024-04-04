Transport: Wakefield technology expert appointed as Northern’s new Head of IT aims to bring experience of “leading technology” to the role
and live on Freeview channel 276
David has almost 30 years’ experience in the industry, including holding senior IT roles at HSBC, working as a software developer at First Direct bank, and working as the Head of IT at the British Library and Chief Technology Officer at Anchor Trust.
He said: “I’ve been interested in the railway most of my life and I’m really excited to join Northern.
" I am looking forward to getting to know how the business works, to see what opportunities technology can bring to support colleagues and customers. I'm also looking forward to getting into the industry and seeing what my experience in leading technology can bring to it."
In his new role as the train operator’s Head of IT, he will continue the work already underway across Northern’s fleet, station estate, crew bases and office facilities.