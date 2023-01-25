National Highways is installing an extra place for drivers to stop in an emergency on the eastbound carriageway between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome).

This scheme is due to be completed by early summer 2023.

Westbound, between junctions 26 and 28 (Tingley), National Highways is also carrying out drainage upgrades on the verges. This section of work is now expected to be complete by March. Two CCTV cameras will also be installed.

M62.

To enable important parts of this work to be carried out safely, the M62 is due to close overnight on the westbound carriageway between junctions 28 (Tingley) and 27 (Gildersome) on Saturday. The westbound carriageway will be closed again overnight on Saturday 4 February.

On the same nights, there will be lane closures on the eastbound carriageway between the two junctions.

Both closures will be in place between 8pm and 8am the following day. Road users can follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

Temporary speed limits have been put in place between junctions 26 and 28. A 50mph limit will be in place while the emergency area is being installed on the eastbound carriageway, with narrower lanes in place in that section. A 60mph limit will be introduced on the westbound carriageway where the drainage improvements are taking place.

