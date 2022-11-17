The collision has happened on the M62 westbound carriageway, between junction 26 (M606, Chain Bar) and junction 25 (Brighouse).

There are now long delays for traffic with 15 miles of congestion, and delays of two hours above normal journey times, according to National Highways: Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) are at the scene.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25.