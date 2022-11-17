Update: One lane closed and a woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on M62 near Brighouse
One lane remains shut and 15 miles of congestion on the M62 motorway this morning rush-hour after a crash in West Yorkshire.
The collision has happened on the M62 westbound carriageway, between junction 26 (M606, Chain Bar) and junction 25 (Brighouse).
There are now long delays for traffic with 15 miles of congestion, and delays of two hours above normal journey times, according to National Highways: Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) are at the scene.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the westbound M62 near to Junction 25.
"The collision took place at around 5:35am this morning. A female has been taken to hospital. Lane closures are currently in place.”