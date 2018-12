A van fire has caused two lanes of the M1 motorway to close in Wakefield.

The fire is on the verge of the northbound carriageway at junction 39 for Durkar.

Traffic was held for a period but has now been released, but lanes one and two are still closed.

Drivers are warned to proceed through the area with caution.

