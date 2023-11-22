Wakefield police headquarters and town hall light up to remember lives lost on West Yorkshire's roads

Victims of road deaths across West Yorkshire were remembered as buildings across the region, including Wakefield town hall and police headquarters, were lit up yellow for Road Safety Week.

The West Yorkshire Police headquarters in Wakefield and the town hall joined St George’s Hall in Bradford and Wainhouse Tower in Calderdale on Sunday (November 19) to mark the beginning of Road Safety Week.

Road safety charity Brake is using the annual event to start conversations about speed, one of the fatal five elements contributing to deaths on our roads.

Alison Lowe, deputy mayor for policing and crime, said: “Speed costs lives, and this week is all about getting people to stop and think about the consequences of racing to get somewhere.

West Yorkshire Police Headquarters in Wakefield was among the many West Yorkshire buildings lit up in yellow for road traffic victims.

“Lighting these buildings up is a mark of respect to all those who have lost their lives and a call to action for all of us to change our behaviour when using our roads.

"I attended a remembrance service for victims and it brought home yet again how much devastation is wreaked by carelessness on our roads.”

The charity, Brake, worked with local councils in West Yorkshire to get the public buildings lit up in yellow, which is the universal colour for road victims.

Lucy Straker, campaigns manager at Brake, said: “This year, Brake is calling on everyone to join a national conversation about speed, to raise awareness of the dangers of excessive and inappropriate speed, and challenge why so many people still think it is acceptable to drive faster than the speed limit."