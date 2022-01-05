Wakefield road closures: 8 for motorists to avoid this week

Wakefield's motorists have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M1, from 8pm August 17 2021 to 6am January 14 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 42 to junction 39. M62 westbound, junction 30 to junction 29, slip road closure and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• M1, from 8pm August 16 2021 to 6am January 22 2022, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 42, slip road closures and lane closures for technology works, diversion route in place via local highway authority and highways England network.

And a further six closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M1, from 8pm January 7 to 5am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39 to junction 40, Lane closure for communications.

• A1(M), from 8pm January 10 to 6am March 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 32, carriageway closure for structure works, diversion route in place via local highway authority.

• A1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Barnsdale Bar to Ferrybridge, Lane closures for carriageway improvements.

• M1, from 8pm January 10 to 6am January 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 29 to junction 30, Lane closures for inspection works.

• M62, from 8pm January 11 to 5am January 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 31, entry slip road closure for technology repairs, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

• M1, from 8pm January 17 to 6am January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 39, Lane closures for electrical works.