These are all the planned roadworks which are expected to cause delays in Wakefield Ossett, Horbury and Normanton for the week beginning Monday, June 14.
1. Wakefield Road, Ossett
Temporary traffic lights are in place on Wakefield Road, Ossett, while Norther Gas Networks carry out gas repair works. The work is expected to come to an end on Tuesday, June 15.
Photo: Google Maps
2. Wakefield Road, Lupset
A lane closure will be in place on Wakefield Road, between Lupset and Flanshaw, on Thursday, June 17 while Northern Powergrid install a new electricity connection.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Bridge Road, Horbury
Temporary traffic lights will be in place on Bridge Road, Horbury, while Network Rail work on train lines which run under the bridge. The work is expected to begin at 9.30am on Monday, June 14, and continue until 3.30pm the following day.
Photo: Google Maps
4. High Street, Horbury
Multi-way signals will be in use on High Street, Horbury, while Wakefield Council carries out work on the road. The work will begin on Sunday, June 13 and continue until Sunday, June 20.
Photo: Google Maps