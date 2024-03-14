Wakey Wakey: Northern issues warning to fare dodgers in Wakefield ahead of World Sleep Day tomorrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The train operator has spoken out ahead of World Sleep Day tomorrow (March 15) saying the tactic is frequently deployed by fare evaders on its services.

Jason Wade, a spokesperson for Northern, said: “World Sleep Day is an admirable initiative with an important health message.

“Unfortunately, there are those who feign sleep in order to avoid ticket checks – which is unfair to the overwhelming majority of our customers who do the right thing and buy a ticket before they board.

“Our colleagues have seen every tactic and heard every excuse. Why some people think they’re exempt from buying a ticket is a mystery to me.”

World Sleep Day is a global event designed to promote ‘sleep health’ and elevate the conversation around the importance of sleep.