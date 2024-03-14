Wakey Wakey: Northern issues warning to fare dodgers in Wakefield ahead of World Sleep Day tomorrow

Northern has issued a warning to would-be fare dodgers on its network that attempts to sleep through ticket inspections do not work and may result in a £100 penalty fare.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
The train operator has spoken out ahead of World Sleep Day tomorrow (March 15) saying the tactic is frequently deployed by fare evaders on its services.

Jason Wade, a spokesperson for Northern, said: “World Sleep Day is an admirable initiative with an important health message.

“Unfortunately, there are those who feign sleep in order to avoid ticket checks – which is unfair to the overwhelming majority of our customers who do the right thing and buy a ticket before they board.

Train opertator Northern has spoken out on fare evaders, who pretend to sleep to avoid paying for a ticket, ahead of World Sleep Day tomorrow.

“Our colleagues have seen every tactic and heard every excuse. Why some people think they’re exempt from buying a ticket is a mystery to me.”

World Sleep Day is a global event designed to promote ‘sleep health’ and elevate the conversation around the importance of sleep.

For more information on the day, visit: https://worldsleepday.org/

