Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 both ways around J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire

A1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Doncaster Road - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Doncaster Road Northbound between A61 Bridge Street and A61 Leeds Road (Newton Hill roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed ten mph.

A58 - Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Break Neck and The Crescent. Average speed ten mph.

Road Closures

B6135 Jumbles Lane, Lofthouse - Road closed due to water main work on B6135 Jumbles Lane Eastbound from A61 Leeds Road to Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Silcoats Lane, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Silcoates Lane both ways between Wrenthorpe Lane and Scholars Chase.

Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.

Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.

Midgley Road, Hebden Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Midgley Road both ways between Banksfield Avenue and Town Gate.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Roadworks

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Crackenedge Lane at The Crackenedge Pub.

A643, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Westgate at Tofts Road.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.

Pellon Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Pellon Lane at Violet Street North.

Kirkstone Drive, Halifax - One lane closed due to water main work on Kirkstone Drive from Vicar Park Road, Norton Tower, to Paddock Lane.