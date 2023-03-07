Incidents

A62 - Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A62 Leeds Road Northbound near The Car Dealership.

A628 - Slow traffic on A628 Barnsley Road Westbound at The Car Dealership Roundabout (Ackworth Moor Top Roundabout).

Congestion

M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Hepworth Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Woodlands Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Woodlands Road both ways from A647 Boothtown Road to Range Street.

Copley Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Copley Lane both ways between Spring Wood Avenue and The Volunteer Arms.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

Roadworks

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Northfield Lane at Cluntergate.

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.