News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update: Severe delays due to crash on M62

Here is your West Yorkshire tea-time traffic and travel update for Monday, June 5.
By Kara McKune
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST- 3 min read

Incidents

M62 – Severe delays due to crash on M62 Westbound before J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

A643 - Queueing traffic on A643 Westgate both ways at Tofts Road. In the construction area.

Your afternoon traffic update for West YorkshireYour afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire
Your afternoon traffic update for West Yorkshire
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

B6117 - Reports ofheavy traffic due to crash on B6117 Heckmondwike Road Northbound before Moor End Lane.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 20 minutes on M62 Eastbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed ten mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Reports of queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound before J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

Road Closures

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Silcoats Lane, Wakefield - Road closed due to water main work on Silcoates Lane both ways between Wrenthorpe Lane and Scholars Chase.

Princess Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Princess Road both ways from Chickenley Lane to Heath Road.

Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lower Bower Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Lower Bower Lane both ways between Hollins Avenue and Moor End Lane.

Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.

Amber Street, Batley - Road closed due to utility work on Amber Street both ways between Ruby Street and Pearl Street.

Valley Road, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to gas main work on Valley Road both ways from A638 Bradford Road to A649 Halifax Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.

Hanover Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Hanover Street both ways between Hopwood Lane and King Cross Street.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Roadworks

M62, Lofthouse - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Belle Vue Street, Batley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Belle Vue Street around Healey Lane.

A62, Heckmondwike - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.

A643, Cleckheaton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Westgate at Tofts Road.

A58, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A58 Godley Lane both ways between The Incline and Kell Lane. Expect delays.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pellon Lane, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Pellon Lane at Violet Street North.

Skircoat Green Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Skircoat Green Road both ways at Stafford Road.

Kirkstone Drive, Halifax - One lane closed due to water main work on Kirkstone Drive from Vicar Park Road to Paddock Lane, Norton Tower.

Read More
Multi-million pound cycling scheme set to bring traffic-free paths to Wakefield ...
Related topics:West YorkshireTingley