West Yorkshire afternoon traffic update: Severe delays on the A62
Here is your tea-time traffic and travel update for West Yorkshire.
Incidents
A629 - Queueing traffic on A629 Halifax Road both ways at Burn Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.
Congestion
A62- Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A62 Cooper Bridge Road Southbound in Colnebridge. Average speed five mph.
M62- Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
Road closures
Hepworth Lane, Mirfield- Road closed due to water main work on Hepworth Lane both ways from Shill Bank Lane to Wellhouse Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.
Roadworks
M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).
A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Northfield Lane at Cluntergate.
West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.
Batley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Batley Road at Grasmere Road.
Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.
A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A638 Wakefield Road at Bywell Road.