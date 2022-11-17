West Yorkshire evening traffic update: Up to eight miles of queues on M62 westbound

M62

Incidents

Long delays, queueing traffic for eight miles and traffic heavier than normal on M62 Westbound from J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Cameras show traffic queueing for the exit slip road at J26 but it is not clear why. Travel time is 50 minutes.

One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Lane closed on exit ramp and queueing traffic due to stalled van on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Lane one (of two) is closed on the slip road to the roundabout.

Long delays, one lane closed and queueing traffic for six miles due to crash on M62 Eastbound after J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Lane three (of three) is closed. Travel time is 35 minutes.

Congestion

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of one minute on A641 Bradford Road Southbound between A641 and A6107 Bradley Road (Bradley Bar roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between B6119 Far Common Road and A6107 Bradley Road (White Cross Inn Junction). Average speed ten mph.

Delays of nine minutes and delays easing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of 48 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed ten mph.

Severe delays of ten minutes on A638 Bradford Road Westbound between Chapel Lane and Holme Street. Average speed five mph.

Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Westbound between A638 Aldams Road and A644 Huddersfield Road. Average speed five mph.

Delays of nine minutes on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound between Whitehall Road and B6125 Station Road. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A650 Westbound between Blackwell Drive and Gildersome Interchange. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A62 Gelderd Road Northbound between A62 and Holden Ing Way. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound in Dewsbury. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A653 Leeds Road Southbound between Grange Road and B6128 Challenge Way. Average speed five mph.

Delays of four minutes on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound between Eden Avenue and M1 J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A650 Westbound between Wentworth Terrace and A61 Leeds Road. Average speed five mph.

Severe delays of 30 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between Chain Bar and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Salterhebble - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Claremont Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to electricity work on Claremont Street both ways between Victoria Avenue and Clay Street.

Listing Drive, Liversedge - Road closed due to construction on Listing Drive both ways from Listing Court to Listing Avenue.

Jack Lane, Batley - Road closed due to water main work on Jack Lane both ways between Commonside and Peter Hill.

Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson’s Lane.

Roadworks

A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Burnley Road at Luddenden Lane.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A644 Brighouse Road at Old Cottage Close.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castlefields Drive.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Clifton Common at New Street.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Flush at Vernon Road.

B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at School Lane.