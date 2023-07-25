News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Congestion on the M62

Here is your regional morning traffic and travel update for Tuesday, July 25.
By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:50 BST- 2 min read

Incidents

A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. One lane (of two) is closed.

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 25 mph.

Road Closures

Croftlands, Batley - Road closed due to gas main work on Croftlands both ways from Alderney Road to A653 Leeds Road.

Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.

West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

A641 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A641 Bradford Road at Cross Street.

Roall Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Roall Lane near The Grove.

Potovens Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Potovens Lane both ways at A61 Leeds Road.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.

