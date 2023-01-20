West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Friday 20 January
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Friday, January 20.
Incidents
M62 - One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J31 A655 (Castleford) to J30 A642 (Rothwell). Lane one (of four) is closed.
Congestion
M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
M62 - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 25 mph.
Road closures
High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Crowlees Road, Mirfield - Road closed due to water main work on Crowlees Road both ways between Knowl Road and Westfields Road.
Bank Street, Mirfield - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways between Stocks Bank Road and Nab Lane.
Oates Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Oates Street both ways between Daisy Hill and Prince Street.
Moorlands Avenue - Road closed due to construction during off-peak periods on Moorlands Avenue both ways between Moorlands Road and Northfield Road.
Chidswell Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Chidswell Lane both ways between Pickering Lane and Windsor Road.
Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.
Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Spawd Bone Lane both ways between The Ridgeway and Northfield Road.
Leys Lane, Wentbridge - Road closed due to construction on Leys Lane both ways between New Road and Jackson's Lane.
Roadworks
A646 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A646 Halifax Road at Water Street.
Mixenden Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road at The Clough.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
Wrenthorpe Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.
A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.