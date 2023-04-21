West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Friday April 21: Severe delays on M62
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Friday 21 April.
Incidents
M1 - Slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.
M62 - Two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 Westbound from J27 M621 (Gildersome) to J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Incident occurred at around 7.25.
Congestion
M62 - Severe delays of 33 minutes on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26/M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed five mph.
M62 - Delays of seven minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
A1 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.
Road closures
Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Warmfield Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.
Grandstand Road, Lawns - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
College Road, Gildersome - Road closed due to gas main work on College Road both ways between A62 Gelderd Road and B6126 Harthill Parade.
Harefield Drive, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Harefield Drive both ways from Hillhead Drive to Upper Batley Lane.
Whewell Street, Birstall - Road closed due to construction on Whewell Street both ways between A652 Bradford Road and A643 Low Lane.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to construction on Child Lane both ways from A62 Leeds Road to Fountain Drive.
Jackson's Lane, Mirfield - Road closed due to gas main work on Jackson's Lane both ways from Briestfield Road to Whitley Road.
Pinnar Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Pinnar Lane both ways between Bank Top and Coalpit Lane.
New Bank, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on New Bank Westbound from The Incline to A58 Godley Road.
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
Steps Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to telecoms work on Steps Lane both ways between Albert Road and Willow Clough.
Roadworks
Northfield Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Northfield Lane between Beechwood Grove and Elmwood Grove.
B6117 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6117 Heckmondwike Road at Burgh Mill Lane.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
High Street - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on High Street between Rathlin Road and Kirkgate.
A651 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A651 Oxford Road at A643 Church Lane.
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A638 Bradford Road at B6121 Hunsworth Lane.
Cain Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Cain Lane at Law Lane, Southowram.
A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Godley Road at Godley Branch Road, Halifax.