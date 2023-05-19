West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Friday, May 19
Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Friday, May 19.
Incidents
A1 - Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.
Congestion
M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
Road Closures
Darkfield Lane, Knottingley - Road closed due to water main work on Darkfield Lane both ways between Ashdene Grove and Askam Avenue.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Back Henrietta Stree, Batley - Road closed due to electricity work on Back Henrietta Street One Way Street from Fleming Street to Upper Commercial Street.
Pioneer Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Pioneer Street both ways between Ingham Road and Lees Drive.
Lane Ends Green, Hipperholme - Road closed due to gas main work on Lane Ends Green both ways from Kirk Lane to Wood Lane.
Child Lane, Heckmondwike - Road closed due to water main work on Child Lane both ways between A62 Leeds Road and Fountain Street.
West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.
Kershaw Drive, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street, Luddenden, to Buttress Lane.
Roadworks
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A638 Doncaster Road at Pinfold Drive.
B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A644 Huddersfield Road near Armitage Street.
A62 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A62 Leeds Road at Sunny Bank Road.
A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A649 Wakefield Road near The Sun Inn.