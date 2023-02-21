News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Tuesday, February 21

Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic and travel update for Tuesday, February 21.

By Kara McKune
1 hour ago - 3 min read

Incidents

A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways between A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads) and A6036 Bradford Road. In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minute. A contraflow system is in place.

M1/M62 - Expect delays due to a lane closure on the roundabout at M1 J42 / M62 J29 (Lofthouse Roundabout). The lane closure has been put in place by National Highways for safety reasons due to a failed bridge joint and is likely to remain closed until next week.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Back Cavendish Terrace One Way Street from West Hill Street to Heywood Place.

Prospect Street, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Prospect Street both ways from A58 New Bank to Cowroyd Place.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

Grandstand Road, East Ardsley - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Beancroft Road, Castleford - Road closed due to gas main work on Beancroft Road both ways between Barnes Road and Roundhill Road.

Commercial Street Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A645 Hill Top at Bleasdale Avenue.

