Incidents

A58 - Queueing traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways between A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads) and A6036 Bradford Road. In the construction area. Travel time is around 10 minute. A contraflow system is in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1/M62 - Expect delays due to a lane closure on the roundabout at M1 J42 / M62 J29 (Lofthouse Roundabout). The lane closure has been put in place by National Highways for safety reasons due to a failed bridge joint and is likely to remain closed until next week.

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

High Street, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Back Cavendish Terrace One Way Street from West Hill Street to Heywood Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospect Street, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Prospect Street both ways from A58 New Bank to Cowroyd Place.

Rochester Road, Birstall - Road closed due to water main work on Rochester Road both ways from Lowood Lane to Branwell Avenue.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grandstand Road, East Ardsley - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Beancroft Road, Castleford - Road closed due to gas main work on Beancroft Road both ways between Barnes Road and Roundhill Road.

Commercial Street Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Whitley Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

West Royd Drive - Give take traffic due to construction on West Royd Drive both ways near Water Royd Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

B6128 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Pontefract Road at B6421 Station Lane.

A639 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A639 Ackworth Road at Elm Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad