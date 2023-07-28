West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Slow traffic on the M62 due to construction

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.

Congestion

Your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Road Closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croftlands, Batley - Road closed due to gas main work on Croftlands both ways from Alderney Road to A653 Leeds Road.

Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.

Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Boothroyd Lane both ways between St West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.

Parkinson Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Parkinson Lane both ways from Francis Street to Mayfield Mount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Back Cavendish Terrace both ways from Heywood Place to West Hill Street.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street from Armytage Road to A644 Wakefield Road.

Roadworks

A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potovens Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Potovens Lane both ways at A61 Leeds Road.

Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.