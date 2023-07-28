West Yorkshire morning traffic update: Slow traffic on the M62 due to construction
Incidents
M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area.
Congestion
M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.
Road Closures
Croftlands, Batley - Road closed due to gas main work on Croftlands both ways from Alderney Road to A653 Leeds Road.
Washer Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Washer Lane both ways between Upper Washer Lane and A6026 Wakefield Road.
Boothroyd Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Boothroyd Lane both ways between St West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.
Parkinson Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on Parkinson Lane both ways from Francis Street to Mayfield Mount.
Back Cavendish Terrace, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Back Cavendish Terrace both ways from Heywood Place to West Hill Street.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street from Armytage Road to A644 Wakefield Road.
Roadworks
A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A654 Thorpe Lane at Middleton Park Avenue.
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road at Sherwood Road. Sherwood Road is closed.
Potovens Lane - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on Potovens Lane both ways at A61 Leeds Road.
Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.
Whitley Road - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on Whitley Road both ways between Jackson's Lane and Howroyd Lane.