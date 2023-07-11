West Yorkshire tea-time traffic update: A62 lane closed due to stalled vehicle
Incidents
A62 - One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A62 Gelderd Road at A650 Wakefield Road (Gildersome). On the roundabout. Traffic is coping well.
Congestion
M621 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J6 Balm Road (Belle Isle Road) and M1. Average speed 15 mph.
M62 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.
Road Closures
Grandstand Road, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.
Turnsteads Drive, Cleckheaton - Road closed due to water main work on Turnsteads Drive both ways between Whitechapel Road and Turnsteads Crescent.
Headland Lane, Dewsbury - Road closed due to water main work on Headland Lane both ways between High Street and Long Lane.
Bretton Street, Dewsbury - Road closed due to gas main work on Bretton Street both ways between Bretfield Court and Bretton Park Way.
Garfit Hill, Birstall - Road closed due to electricity work on Garfit Hill both ways between A643 Church Lane and B6122 Muffit Lane.
Sherwood Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to electricity work on Sherwood Road One Way Street between Armytage Road and A644 Wakefield Road.
West Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to gas main work on West Lane both ways between Towngate and Change Lane.
Stretchgate Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to telecoms work on Stretchgate Lane both ways between Albert Drive and Reservoir Road.
Copley Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to water main work on Copley Lane both ways between Spring Wood Avenue and A6026 Wakefield Road.
Roadworks
Brunswick Street, Wakefield - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Brunswick Street near Brunswick Grove.
A1 - One lane closed due to construction on A1 both ways around B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). Expect delays. Works to carry out waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct.
M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse).
A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A58 Whitehall Road at A641 Huddersfield Road (Hellfire Crossroads).
A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Wakefield Road both ways at Sherwood Road. Expect delays.
Towngate, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Towngate at Ashday Lane.
A629 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A629 Keighley Road near the Morrisons Entrance.
