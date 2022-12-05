The overnight planned closure is due to “carriageway improvements”, according to the National Highways Yorkshire website, and a diversion route will be in place.

Here is the rest of your West Yorkshire traffic update for Monday, December 5:

Incidents

Traffic queues on the M62

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Travel time is around 15 minutes.

Congestion

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

High Street, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Bankhouse Lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

