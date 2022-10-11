West Yorkshire traffic evening update: Road closed and queueing traffic both ways due to crash on M62

Congestion

Delays of two minutes on M62 Westbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Severe delays of 38 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between Langham Interchange and J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Average speed five mph.

M62

Severe delays of 19 minutes on A645 Hill Top Westbound between Southfield Lane and B6136 Ferrybridge Road. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J32A A1(M) J41 and J34 A19 (Selby / Doncaster). Average speed ten mph.

Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M62 both ways between J34 A19 (Selby / Doncaster) and J33 A162 (Ferrybridge Services). Detour in operation - Diversion through Knottingley which is already very busy.

Traffic congestion on A629 Halifax Road both ways at East Street.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.