Here is your morning traffic update for West Yorkshire for Monday, January 9.

M62

Incidents

Queueing traffic on A644 Denholme Gate Road Southbound at A58 Halifax Road (Hipperholme Crossroads). Note change of direction. The congestion is now southbound along the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Queues have not been helped by earlier accident. There is congestion on the Chain Bar Roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway, along the A58 Whitehall Road.

Traffic problem, restrictions and queueing traffic on A650 at B6135 Wakefield Road.

Slow traffic due to earlier crash on M62 Eastbound from J21 A6193 Sir Isaac Newton Way (Milnrow) to J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Lanes three and four (of four) were closed. All lanes have been re-opened.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A650 Bradford Road Westbound in East Ardsley. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of one minute on A650 Tingley Common Westbound between A650 and Shire Road. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on Huddersfield Road Northbound between A62 Leeds Road and Gildersome Interchange. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A58 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road Westbound in Scholes. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delays of two minutes on A58 Halifax Road Westbound between Leeds Road and Break Neck. Average speed ten mph.

Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed five mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad