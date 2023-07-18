News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

West Yorkshire traffic update: Busy on major routes across the county this morning

Busy on major routes across the county this morning – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Tuesday, July 18.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 07:29 BST

Incidents

M606 – Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on M606 Northbound after J2 Merrydale Road (Euroway Trading Estates).

Congestion

M62 Eastbound on left, towards BrighouseM62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse
M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse
Most Popular

M62 – Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M62 – Delays of five minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A1 Northbound between Leys Lane (Hampole / Skellow Turn Off) and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M606 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M606 Southbound between J1 M62 J26 (Chain Bar) and J3 A6177 Rooley Lane (Staygate Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Related topics:West Yorkshire