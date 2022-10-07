West Yorkshire traffic update: Busy roads heading into the weekend on M62, A62, A644 and more

Congestion

A642 – Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on A642 Bridge Road Westbound in Netherton. Average speed ten mph.

A62 – Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A62 Huddersfield Road Southbound between Gildersome Interchange and A652 Bradford Road (Greyhound traffic lights). Average speed five mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

A62 – Delays of two minutes on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Popeley Grange and Holme Street. Average speed five mph.

A62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on A62 Leeds Road Southbound between Little Taylor Hall Lane and A644 Wakefield Road (Cooper Bridge roundabout). Average speed five mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound in West Yorkshire. Average speed 15 mph.

A58 – Delays of two minutes on A58 West Street Westbound between A6142 Pye Nest Road and Bridge Street. Average speed ten mph.

A644 – Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound between Coal Pit Lane and A643 Clifton Road. Average speed five mph.

A58 – Delays of one minute and delays increasing on A58 Whitehall Road West Westbound between Heathfield Lane and M62 J26 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

A58 – Delays of four minutes on A58 King Cross Street Westbound between A647 Haley Hill and Parkinson Lane. Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

A1 – Delays of two minutes on A1(M) Southbound between J41 M62 J32A and A1. Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

M62 – Long delays and queueing traffic for eight miles due to earlier stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to Ater J25 (Brighouse). Lane one (of four) was closed.

A638 – Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A638 Bradford Road Southbound at Balme Road.

M62 – Slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

M62 – Long delays and queueing traffic for nine miles due to earlier crash on M62 Westbound from J24 A629 (Ainley Top) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Congestion to J26 (M606 / Chain Bar). A644 also slow in Brighouse as a result of the accident.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Moorfield Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Moorfield Street both ways between Mellor Street and Savile Park.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A650, Tong - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A650 Tong Street near The Esso Garage.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.