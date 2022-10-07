West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays increase on the M62 Eastbound due to earlier jackknifed truck

Congestion

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Eastbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 35 mph.

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

Delays increase on the M62 Eastbound due to earlier jackknifed truck.

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J31 A655 (Castleford). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes on M62 Eastbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 15 mph.

A629 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A629 Northbound between M62 J24 (Ainley Top) and A643 Brighouse Road (Ainley Top Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic due to earlier jackknifed truck on M62 Eastbound after J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). All lanes have been re-opened. Traffic was briefly held for a second time to reopen all lanes. Travel time is 20 minutes.

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Travel time is 20 minutes.

Road closures

B6112 - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Warley Road.

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Towcester Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Station Road, Normanton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Station Road near West Close.

B6136 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Woodlands Avenue.

