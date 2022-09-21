West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 and J27

Congestion

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

Delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J26 and J27.

M62 - Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

M629 - Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed ten mph.

A638 - Severe delays of six minutes and delays increasing on A638 Wakefield Road Westbound between Field Place and M1 J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed five mph.

A638 - Delays of two minutes on A638 Dewsbury Road Westbound between A642 Horbury Road and B6475 George-A-Green Road. Average speed five mph.

A58 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on A58 West Street Westbound between Park Road and Sowerby Street. Average speed ten mph.

A638 - Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on A638 Dewsbury Ring Road Westbound between Park View and A653 Leeds Road. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area. Travel time is around 15 minute. Hartshead Moor Services is between J25 and J26.

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor, Halifax - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Grange Street, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Grange Street both ways from Wheatley Lane to East Park Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queen’s Road.

Hough, Northowram, Halifax - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Hough both ways from Kell Lane to Nettle Grove.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Carleton Road both ways between Churchbalk Lane and Carleton Crest.

Providence Green, Pontefract - Road closed due to water main work on Providence Green both ways from Orchard Head Lane to Midgley Rise.

Roadworks

A646 Mytholmroyd - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A646 Burnley Road at Ewood Drive.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Sowerby Bridge - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A629 Elland - Lane closed due to construction on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound before A6026. Expect delays.

A643 Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A638 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A638 Dewsbury Road near Buttercup Drive.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A644 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Huddersfield Road at Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to paving repairs on A642 Northfield Lane at North Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

Carleton Road, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Carleton Road at Churchbalk Lane.

Horsefair, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on Horsefair both ways between Trinity Street and Broad Lane.

B6136 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on B6136 Ferrybridge Road at Coronation Bungalows.