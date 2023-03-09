Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Thursday, March 9.

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 - Delays of four minutes on M1 Northbound between J41 A650 (Carrgate) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Barsey Green Lane - Road closed due to construction on Barsey Green Lane both ways from B6114 Saddleworth Road to B6113 Greetland Road.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

Copley Lane - Road closed due to gas main work on Copley Lane both ways between Spring Wood Avenue and The Volunteer Arms.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Spring Hall Gardens, Halifax - Road closed due to water main work on Spring Hall Gardens both ways between Spring Hall Lane and Spring Hall Grove.

Heathmount Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Heath Mount Road both ways from A641 Huddersfield Road to Lyndhurst Road.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Whitley Road, Whitley - Road closed due to construction on Whitley Road both ways from Falhouse Lane to Foxroyd Lane.

B6135 - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.

Roadworks

A646 Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Cross Stone Road.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Whitley Road, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Whitley Road near Howroyd Lane.

A62, Birstall - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A62 Leeds Road at B6122 White Lee Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

