West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

A629 - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Elland Wood Bottom Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and A6026. Average speed five mph.

Delays increasing on the M62 Eastbound between J25 and J27.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

A642 - Slow traffic on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road. In the construction area.

Road closures

B6112 - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Lower Mill Bank Road, Ripponden - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from Benns Lane to Mount Tabor Road.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194 - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A649 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

A643 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A643 Thornhill Road at Castle Avenue.

B6114 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A58 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A654 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A654 Middleton Lane at Towcester Avenue.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Station Road, Normanton - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Station Road near West Close.

B6136 - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Woodlands Avenue.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A645 Hill Top at B6136 Ferrybridge Road.