News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays of ‘60 minutes’ on M62 Westbound between J23 and J22 - but 'scene is now clear'

National Highways Yorkshire have warned of ‘delays of at least 60 minutes’ on the M62 Westbound after a collision between J23 Outlane and J22 Rishworth Moor/Ripponden – but all lanes are now re-open.

By Adam Cheshire
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 8:48am
Traffic queues on the westbound M62.
Traffic queues on the westbound M62.

The scene is now clear after a collision earlier this morning and all lanes have been re-opened.

National Highways Yorkshire have told commuters to expect “residual delays of 60 minutes above normal journey times,” although congestion “should start to clear soon.”

West YorkshireM62