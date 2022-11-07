West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays of ‘60 minutes’ on M62 Westbound between J23 and J22 - but 'scene is now clear'
National Highways Yorkshire have warned of ‘delays of at least 60 minutes’ on the M62 Westbound after a collision between J23 Outlane and J22 Rishworth Moor/Ripponden – but all lanes are now re-open.
By Adam Cheshire
56 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
7th Nov 2022, 8:48am
The scene is now clear after a collision earlier this morning and all lanes have been re-opened.
National Highways Yorkshire have told commuters to expect “residual delays of 60 minutes above normal journey times,” although congestion “should start to clear soon.”