West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays on M1 before J42 with one lane closed
Delays on M1 before J42 with one lane closed – Here is your West Yorkshire morning traffic update for Friday, February 10.
Incidents
M1 – Queueing traffic, one lane closed and delays due to crash on M1 Northbound before J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Incident occurred at around 6.55. Lane five (of five) is closed. Traffic is also queueing on the other side of the road as it passes the incident.
M62 – Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to the Chain Bar roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway. In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.
M1 – Exit ramp partially blocked due to stalled car on M1 Northbound at J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Traffic is coping well.
Congestion
M1 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed ten mph.
M62 – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.
M62 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.