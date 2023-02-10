West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays on M1 before J42 with one lane closed

Incidents

M1 – Queueing traffic, one lane closed and delays due to crash on M1 Northbound before J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Incident occurred at around 6.55. Lane five (of five) is closed. Traffic is also queueing on the other side of the road as it passes the incident.

M62 – Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to the Chain Bar roundabout as traffic queues to enter the motorway. In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M1 – Exit ramp partially blocked due to stalled car on M1 Northbound at J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Traffic is coping well.

Congestion

M1 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.