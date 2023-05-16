Incidents

M62 – One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Westbound at J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

M1 – Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled vehicle on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Traffic is coping well.

M62 West, smart motorway

A62 – Queueing traffic on A62 Leeds Road both ways at Sunny Bank Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

A638 – Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on A638 Dewsbury Road both ways near B6475 George-A-Green Road.

A1 – Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of 19 minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 – Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J2 A643 (Elland Road) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between Chain Bar and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

A62 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A62 Leeds Road Northbound between Ashgrove Road and A6107 Bradley Road (White Cross Inn Junction). Average speed ten mph.

A644 – Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on A644 Huddersfield Road Westbound in Ravensthorpe. Average speed five mph.

A644 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A644 Wakefield Road Westbound between Arthur Street and A643 Clifton Road. Average speed five mph.

A629 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Dudwell Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Portland Place – Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on Portland Place Northbound between A629 Skircoat Road and A58 Burdock Way (Orange Street Roundabout). Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

Pudsey Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Pudsey Road both ways from Shore New Road to A646 Burnley Road.

Shore New Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Shore New Road both ways from Pudsey Road to Tonge Brink.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to electricity work on Scar Head Road both ways between Newton Terrace and Long Lane.

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Stocks Drive, Mytholmroyd – Road closed due to water main work on Stocks Drive both ways from Simpson Road to Thrush Hill Road.

Old Lees Road, Hebden Bridge – Road closed due to water main work on Old Lees Road both ways between A6033 Keighley Road and Hurst Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Kirkgate – Road closed due to gas main work on Kirkgate Northbound between Kirkgate and The Springs.

Warmfield Lane, Wakefield – Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Love Lane, Castleford – Road closed due to water main work on Love Lane both ways between Barnes Road and John Street.

Warren Avenue, Knottingley – Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).