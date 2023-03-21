West Yorkshire traffic update: Delays on parts of the M62 this morning

Congestion

M62 – Delays of two minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of one minute on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 25 mph.

A653 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A653 Dewsbury Road Northbound between A653 and Hesketh Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Incidents

M62 – Long delays and very slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J24 (Ainley Top). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

M62 – Slow traffic and delays on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to after J31 (Castleford). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

M1 – Slow traffic and delays on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J40 (Ossett / Wakefield). In the construction area. Travel time is around 20 minute.

Road closures

High Street, Luddenden – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Range Bank, Halifax – Road closed due to electricity work on Range Bank both ways between Upper Range and Prospect Street.

Greenside Gardens, Luddenden Foot- Road closed due to water main work on Greenside Gardens both ways at Timmey Lane.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

Trooper Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to water main work on Trooper Lane both ways from High Grove Lane to Blaithroyd Lane.

Water Royd Lane, Mirfield – Road closed due to construction on Water Royd Lane both ways between Lee Green and Water Royd Crescent.

Commercial Street, Castleford – Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

