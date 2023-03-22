West Yorkshire traffic update: Long delays in construction zone on M62
Long delays in construction zone on M62 – Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Wednesday, March 22.
Congestion
M62 – Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.
M62 – Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 25 mph.
M1 – Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.
Incidents
M62 – Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to. In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.
M1 – Long delays and slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.
Road closures
High Street, Luddenden – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.
Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.
Range Bank, Halifax – Road closed due to electricity work on Range Bank both ways between Upper Range and Prospect Street.
Greenside Gardens, Luddenden Foot- Road closed due to water main work on Greenside Gardens both ways at Timmey Lane.
Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.
Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.
Trooper Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to water main work on Trooper Lane both ways from High Grove Lane to Blaithroyd Lane.
Water Royd Lane, Mirfield – Road closed due to construction on Water Royd Lane both ways between Lee Green and Water Royd Crescent.
Commercial Street, Castleford – Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.
Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.