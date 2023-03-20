West Yorkshire traffic update: Long delays on several parts of the M62 causes Monday morning congestion

Congestion

M62 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 – Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

M62 – Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 – Severe delays of 13 minutes on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M1 – Delays of one minute and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 30 mph.

Incidents

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to emergency barrier repairs on M62 both ways near J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Travel time is around 10 minute. Queues are not being helped by the ongoing roadworks around J26.

M62 – Long delays and slow traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute. Queues are not being helped by the barrier repairs at J23.

M62 – Long delays and very slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J32 (Pontefract). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minute.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street, Luddenden – Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor – Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Range Bank, Halifax – Road closed due to electricity work on Range Bank both ways between Upper Range and Prospect Street.

Greenside Gardens, Luddenden Foot- Road closed due to water main work on Greenside Gardens both ways at Timmey Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Scar Head Road both ways between Sowerby Croft Lane and Newton Terrace.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

Trooper Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to water main work on Trooper Lane both ways from High Grove Lane to Blaithroyd Lane.

Water Royd Lane, Mirfield – Road closed due to construction on Water Royd Lane both ways between Lee Green and Water Royd Crescent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commercial Street, Castleford – Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.