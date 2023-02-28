West Yorkshire traffic update: M62 lane closed due to vehicle having a tyre changed

Incidents

M62 – One lane closed due to vehicle having a tyre changed on M62 Westbound after J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed.

A629 – Slow traffic on A629 Halifax Road both ways at The Cavalry Arms Pub.

M62 West, smart motorway

A644 – Heavy traffic on A644 Huddersfield Road both ways at St Paul's Road. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M1 – Slow traffic on M1 Southbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse).

Congestion

M62 – Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 – Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on M621 Westbound between J1 A6110 Ring Road Beeston (Beeston / Farnley) and M62 J27 (Gildersome). Average speed ten mph.

M62 – Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Average speed 25 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

M621 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M621 Eastbound between J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor) and M1. Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Delays of two minutes on M62 Westbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Average speed 25 mph.

A629 – Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green. Average speed five mph.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Crown Street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways from Huddersfield Road to Southgate.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).