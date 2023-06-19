News you can trust since 1852
West Yorkshire traffic update: Monday evening congestion on major routes

Monday evening congestion on major routes – Here is your West Yorkshire evening traffic update for Monday, June 19.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 19th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:28 BST

Incidents

M62 – One lane closed due to emergency repairs on M62 Westbound from J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) to J24 A629 (Ainley Top). Lane one (of four) is closed. Traffic is coping well.

A1 – One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on The A1 Southbound at The A162.

M62 West, smart motorwayM62 West, smart motorway
A1 – Queueing traffic on The A1 both ways near B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

M62 – Delays of seven minutes on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

A629 – Delays of seven minutes on A629 Salterhebble Hill Northbound in Siddal. Average speed ten mph.

A1 – Severe delays of 18 minutes and delays easing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed five mph.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A1 – Delays of six minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between Bannister Lane and Great North Road. Average speed 15 mph.

