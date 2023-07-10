West Yorkshire traffic update: Monday morning delays on the M62 and M1

Incidents

M62 – Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J30 (Rothwell). In the construction area.

A58 – Slow traffic on A58 Halifax Road both ways at Break Neck. In the construction area. Temporary traffic lights are in operation.

M62.

A1 – Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

A1 – Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Great North Road. Average speed ten mph.

A1 – Delays of nine minutes on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

M1 – Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 – Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J31 A655 (Castleford) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.