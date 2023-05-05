West Yorkshire traffic update: One lane closed on M62 due to a stalled vehicle

Incidents

M62 – One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M1 – Slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

M62 Eastbound on left, towards Brighouse

A1 – Queueing traffic on A1 both ways at B6474 Went Edge Road (Wentbridge South / Kirk Smeaton Turn Off). In the construction area. Lane two (of two) is closed.

Congestion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 – Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 – Delays of four minutes on M1 Northbound between J41 A650 (Carrgate) and M621 (Leeds).

A1 – Delays of eight minutes and delays easing on A1 Northbound between A1 and Coal Pit Lane. Average speed 15 mph.

A1 – Delays of eight minutes and delays increasing on A1 Southbound between A1(M) and Jackson's Lane. Average speed ten mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road closures

Pudsey Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Pudsey Road both ways from Shore New Road to A646 Burnley Road.

Shore New Road, Todmorden – Road closed due to construction on Shore New Road both ways from Pudsey Road to Tonge Brink.

Scar Head Road, Sowerby Bridge – Road closed due to electricity work on Scar Head Road both ways between Newton Terrace and Long Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackwood Hall Lane, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to gas main work on Blackwood Hall Lane both ways from Milner Gate to Raven Bank.

Kershaw Drive, Luddenden Foot – Road closed due to construction on Kershaw Drive both ways in Luddenden.

Stocks Lane, Halifax – Road closed due to long-term construction on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Buttress Lane.

Stocks Drive, Mytholmroyd – Road closed due to water main work on Stocks Drive both ways from Simpson Road to Thrush Hill Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Lees Road, Hebden Bridge – Road closed due to water main work on Old Lees Road both ways between A6033 Keighley Road and Hurst Road.

Grandstand Road, Wakefield – Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Kirkgate – Road closed due to gas main work on Kirkgate Northbound between Kirkgate and The Springs.

Warmfield Lane, Wakefield – Road closed due to gas main work on Warmfield Lane both ways between Goosehill Lane and Boundary Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Lane, Castleford – Road closed due to water main work on Love Lane both ways between Barnes Road and John Street.

Warren Avenue, Knottingley – Road closed due to water main work on Warren Avenue both ways between Rossiter Drive and Simpsons Lane.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).